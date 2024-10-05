Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: No 'Serious Effort' by Biden to Protect Trump

President Joe Biden's administration knew Iran had threatened to retaliate against former President Donald Trump for the killing of Qasem Soleimani and still "appeased Iran" and "emboldened it," according to national security expert Fred Fleitz.

"There have been threats by Iran to former Trump officials throughout this administration," Fleitz told Newsmax before Trump's ballyhooed return to Butler, Pennsylvania, the scene of the first assassination attempt July 13.

"And instead of confronting these threats, the Biden administration has appeased Iran and hasn't enforced sanctions against Iran and has tried to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran, given Iran almost $100 billion in extra revenue by not enforcing oil sanctions, and I might add that oil has been sold to China."

Then, last month, just years after Iranians posted a video threatening to assassinate Trump on his golf course, a would-be assassin attempted to do just that, according to the FBI.

"So Iran has been emboldened to believe that it can carry out these threats to kill President Trump and other former officials and get away with it," Fleitz warned. "There has not been a serious effort by this administration to protect President Trump, to protect former Trump officials.

"And I think it's an outrage."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com