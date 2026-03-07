Ret. Gen. Avivi to Newsmax: Iran Will Soon Face 'Unconditional Surrender'

Retired Israeli Brig. Gen. Amir Avivi said on Newsmax Saturday that Iran is heading toward "unconditional surrender," arguing that Israeli and U.S. military pressure has sharply degraded the country's leadership, weapons capacity, and command structure.

Avivi's comments on "Saturday Report" framed the conflict in sweeping terms, with the retired Israel Defense Forces officer portraying the joint campaign as decisive and saying the outcome now depends on timing rather than uncertainty.

"The Israeli-American attack is decisive. It's strong. We are talking about more than 6,000 Iranian operatives who have been killed. They wiped out most of the leadership. The ballistic missile number is going down dramatically. So are the drones, centers of command and control," he said.

He credited President Donald Trump with backing a strategy aimed at dismantling Iran's ruling system and said the battlefield pressure was already reshaping the region.

"I want to take the opportunity to thank President Trump for his leadership, his leadership and vision and understanding that this regime must be dismantled and destroyed," he said.

He also said Israel was carrying out a major operation in Lebanon that was steadily weakening Hezbollah and increasing pressure on the group.

"Israel is also conducting a major operation in Lebanon, degrading systematically Hezbollah. We see the Lebanese government, you know, [they] understand where this is going. And [they are] also starting to pressure Hezbollah to dismantle and get out of Lebanon," he said.

"So we're in historic moments," Avivi added.

When asked about Trump's statement that there would be no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender, Avivi said that scenario was inevitable.

"I definitely see an unconditional surrender. It's only a matter of time," he said.

Avivi said Israel and the United States were dominating Iranian skies, that Iran was under what he described as a complete blockade, and that military planners had prepared "tens of thousands of targets" now being struck systematically.

He said the war would leave Iran with "zero capabilities, no leadership, and no economy," and argued that surrender would be the only way to halt that outcome.

He went further, saying he believed Trump could eventually call on the Iranian people to rise up once the regime's security apparatus had been dismantled. Avivi said Iranians were watching events unfold from their homes and waiting for such a signal.

"There will be a moment, I believe, when the president will call the Iranian people to rise again, this time, after we dismantle all these killers that have butchered them a month and a half ago, and then they will be able to take back their country. And at the moment they are waiting at their homes," for the call, he said.

Pressed on his claim that defections were growing inside Iran's military and security forces, including the Revolutionary Guard, Avivi said he could not give exact numbers. He nevertheless described morale as low and said the regime's command-and-control system had broken down under sustained attack.

"People are starting to not come, defect, go and change their clothes to civilian," Avivi said. "There will definitely be an unconditional surrender here. It's just a matter of time."

