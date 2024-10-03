Rep. Alford to Newsmax: DHS IG Findings 'Typical of Biden Administration'

A Department of Homeland Security report that found multiple agencies didn't properly vet illegal immigrants is "so typical of the Biden administration" and "failed policies of [DHS Secretary] Alejandro Mayorkas," said Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., on Newsmax.

Findings by the department's Inspector General said that several federal agencies did not fully assess risks associated with releasing immigrants without ID into the U.S. and allowed them to travel on domestic flights.

"Mayorkas … for years contended that there was no crisis at the border with subterfuge and obfuscation and gaslighting of the American people," Alford said Thursday during an appearance on "Newsline."

"This administration has pulled the wool over many Americans, not our eyes. We've been aware and attentive of what's going on in the secret still of the night, flying illegal aliens into the interior of the country, including right here in the Kansas City area.

"It is not appropriate what this administration has done to rip apart the fabric of America by allowing some 11 million illegal aliens and unknown number of terrorists," he added.

"And now it's come out that we don't have money to pay for the rescue and the recovery efforts and the support for those in the hurricane affected states by FEMA, because they have been depleted of funds, because they spent $640 million on these illegal aliens. It is ridiculous."

The IG in its report found that "CBP, ICE, and TSA did not fully assess risks associated w/ releasing noncitizens without ID into the U.S. and allowing them to travel on domestic flights.

"Under current processes, CBP and ICE cannot ensure they are keeping high-risk noncitizens without identification from entering the country," the report stated. "Additionally, TSA cannot ensure its vetting and screening procedures prevent high-risk noncitizens who may pose a threat to the flying public from boarding domestic flights."

