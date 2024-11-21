Rep. Babin to Newsmax: 'Time to Deport These Folks'

President-elect Donald Trump's mass deportation plans are not only crucial for Texas, but the entire United States, Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday.

"We've had over 10 million people come across this border, which was wide open, basically, under the Biden/Harris administration," and with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas "right at the helm of the ship," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

And, as a result, "there have been murders, there have been rapes," Babin said. "There's child molestation. There are thousands of missing children. It's a constant drain on our treasury, and it's time to deport these folks."

Tuesday, the state of Texas offered President-elect Donald Trump's administration a 1,400-acre ranch near the border to allow the United States to build a large facility "for the processing, detention, and coordination of the largest deportation of violent criminals in the nation's history."

The land, located in Starr County, was bought from a ranch owner in October. It sits in the Rio Grande Valley sector near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Babin said he is proud of how his state is handling the immigration crisis.

"Unfortunately, if the federal government does not do its job, it makes it impossible," said Babin. "But with Trump and his administration, things will change," he added.

"I know Tom Homan, the new border czar," Babin said. "I know him well. I've worked with him, been down to the border with him several times."

And with the new efforts to start, Babin warned that matters are about to get much more strict with immigration.

"If you've committed a crime, if you've already had your immigration hearing and been ruled to be removed, if you are in trouble with the law in any, any possible way, you're going to be gone," he said, adding that the word will travel fast.

"I am not an anti-immigration person," Babin noted. "We have to have immigration in this country. We always have. My family were immigrants long ago, and we've got a lot of them coming in. My own daughter-in-law is from Brazil."

"But immigrants must obey the laws," he said.

"We can't just open the borders up to every terrorist, every person who just thinks they want to be in the United States," said the congressman. "They have to have a criteria. And the law states that if they're coming here seeking asylum, it has to be legitimate. Most of these are not."

In other news, Babin commented on comments from Democrats that Laken Riley, the Georgia nursing student who was murdered by an immigrant who was in the United States illegally, had become a political lightning rod for Republicans.

"She was a young woman that deserved to have a full life, and she will never come back," said Babin. "And that's as a grandfather of 17 grandchildren, half of them are daughters or granddaughters. And to think that this family has had to endure this terrorist act is basically what it was."

People voted for Trump because they are "fearful in their own neighborhoods," said Babin, adding that he believes Trump's promises on deportations.



"The United States of America, the American people, have spoken loudly on Nov. 5," he emphasized. "They don't want open borders. We want inflation control. We want to get back. We want to get rid of the woke weirdo stuff that's going around the country, including right here on Capitol Hill. We want to put that behind us and get back to basics."

