Homan to Newsmax: If Dems Resisting Deportations, 'Get the Hell Out of the Way'

Tom Homan, who has been put in charge of President-elect Donald Trump's proposed mass deportation plan, told Newsmax on Wednesday he has a message for Democrats promising not to help or even impede efforts to remove illegal immigrants: Don't get in our way.

Democrat Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and the Democrat mayors of Chicago (Brandon Johnson) and Boston (Michelle Wu), among others, have vowed not to assist, and in some cases resist, Trump's mass deportation plan.

"I'll tell you this, they don't have to help us, but they need to get the hell out of the way because we're coming," Homan told "Finnerty." "We're going to do it. Which means if I [have to] send twice as many resources to that sanctuary city, twice as many agents, that's exactly what I'm going to do. I've been saying for the last several days that they need to study the law.

"They cannot help, but don't impede us and don't cross certain lines. There's a statute under Title 8, United States Code 1324, that talks about knowingly harboring and concealing an illegal alien from ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement]. They need to read that statute and become familiar with it, because if they cross that line, there will be consequences."

Homan said he found it insulting that any elected official would push back on efforts to rid their communities of potential threats such as illegal immigrants with criminal backgrounds.

"The president wants to focus on national security threats and public safety threats," he said. "What elected official wants public safety threats to remain in the communities? Their No. 1 responsibility is to protect those communities. So, shame on them for that.

"Look, we're prepared to take action, but I hope they come to the table and realize we are prioritizing the worst of the worst, first. Help us do that [and] help yourself make your community safer. That's what you're supposed to be doing."

Homan, who was acting director of ICE in Trump's first administration, said he is hopeful that Trump will bring back the 'Remain in Mexico' policy that was abandoned by the Biden administration. The policy required migrants seeking asylum to remain in Mexico until their U.S. immigration court date.

"I'm sure President Trump is going to talk to the president of Mexico [Claudia Sheinbaum] and get that back in place," Homan said. "The 'Remain in Mexico' program was a game changer. … and after about 60 days of 'Remain in Mexico,' they stopped coming. They weren't willing to spend their life savings, hand it to a criminal cartel, only to wait in Mexico. So, 'Remain in Mexico' is a game changer. We need that back."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com