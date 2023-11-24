Journalist Curiel to Newsmax: Grateful Biden Mentioned 4-Year-Old Hostage

Even though an Israeli American girl who turned 4 on Friday was not among the first wave of hostages released by Hamas terrorists, President Joe Biden mentioned Abigail Edan during his news conference Friday.

"We also remember all those who are still being held and renew our commitment to work for their release as well," Biden said. "Two American women and one 4-year-old child Abigail, who remains among those missing. We also will not stop until we get these hostages brought home and an answer to their whereabouts."

Ilana Curiel, an American journalist and friend of Abigail's father, Roy, a photojournalist who was slain during Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attack, told Newsmax on Friday she is grateful to Biden and the United States that they are still on Israel's side.

"We were so thrilled to hear President Biden talk about her," Curiel, a reporter at Israeli news outlet Ynet, told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" guest host Bill Spadea. "We really think it's a great reassurance that the United States is really on our side and is wishing that this hostage situation will go through, and we're really waiting for her to come home."

Abigail, the youngest known American hostage, reportedly is expected to be among at least 50 hostages released by Hamas during a four-day pause in fighting that the Biden administration helped negotiate. In exchange, Israel is releasing 150 Palestinian prisoners, mostly women and minors.

Abigail was reportedly being held by her father outside their home at Kibbutz Kfar Aza when he was killed. Her brothers, Amalia, 6, and Michael, 10, witnessed their mother, Smadar Edan, being killed and ran out to their father. After seeing him killed, they ran back inside their home and locked themselves in a safe room next to their mother's body.

Curiel said Abigail's brothers are now staying with an aunt.

"They've been through so much, through hell and back," she said. "They were 14 hours in a safe room next to their mother's body after the Hamas terrorists invaded Kfar Aza Kibbutz. They're being looked after and taken care [of] and everyone is hoping and praying that their sister, only 4 years old, will come back.

"They're really being loved. ... That's the most important thing."

