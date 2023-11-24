Israeli Woman Presumed Dead Is Alive, Among Freed Hostages

Hanna Katzir, an Israeli woman in her mid- to late-70s who was reported to have been killed by Hamas, has been found alive among the 13 hostages released on Friday, according to Israeli authorities.

On Oct. 7, Katzir was abducted from her home in the Kibbutz Nir Oz and her husband, Rami, was killed, reported NBC News.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a Gaza militant group with ties to Hamas, had declared Katzir dead on its Telegram channel, blaming the delay in her release on Israeli procrastination. However, after 49 days in captivity, Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari announced her freedom on Friday.

Liat Bell Sommer, a spokesperson for the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, described Katzir as a cancer survivor who has three children and six grandchildren. Katzir, along with her late husband, was an integral part of the kibbutz community, and she worked for many years as a caretaker.

The release of Katzir was part of a larger group of hostages, with the names of 12 others unveiled on Friday.

Among them are Adina Moshe, 72, and Yaffa Adar, 85, who were both kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz. Adar was seen in a widely shared video being driven into Gaza on a golf cart. One of her kidnapped grandchildren remains in captivity.

Hanna Peri, 79, a diabetic woman from Kibbutz Nirim, and Ohad Munder, 9, along with his mother, Keren Munder, and grandmother Ruthy Munder, 78, were also among those freed. Avraham Munder, Ohad's grandfather, remains in captivity.

Also released were Doron Katz Asher, 34, and her daughters Aviv, 2, and Raz, 4. They were visiting the children's grandmother at Kibbutz Nir Oz when Hamas kidnapped them.

Cancer survivor Margalit Moses, 78, was released, as were Daniel Aloni, 44, and her daughter Emilia Aloni, 6.