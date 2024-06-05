Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Hunter Gun Case Distracts From His Bigger Ones

The current spectacle of Hunter Biden's gun case is a red herring distracting from bigger concerns such as the first son's appointment on the board of Ukrainian gas giant Burisma, of House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Speaking with "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Jordan stated: "So now we have this gun trial going on in Delaware. OK. Let's see what happens here. The real concern was, I think with the Burisma income back in 2014, 2015, where they let the statute of limitations run out."

"So you can't charge him for what I think is the big concern here, but they do have this gun charge, and there's another tax charge that will happen sometime later out in California."