Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: We'll Have to Wait for DOJ Regarding Hunter's Laptop

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Tuesday that what the public can divine from Hunter Biden's laptop will depend on Attorney General Merrick Garland, who was nominated by President Joe Biden.

Appearing on ''Eric Bolling: The Balance,'' Jordan said that the ''laptop was real. The eyewitness was real. The actual documents and emails were real.''

''All that was all real. Even though Big Tech, big media and the Democrats all colluded to give us this information a year and a half ago, and just days before the election, it was all true. Even The New York Times now said, 'it's all true.' So this is something we have to get to the bottom of.''

Earlier this month, the Times confirmed that ''a cache of files ... appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. [Hunter] Biden in a Delaware repair shop.''

Speaking in regards to an investigation, Jordan said: ''I don't know what Merrick Garland's Justice Department is going to do? It seems to me right now they're spending way too much time trying to spy on moms and dads. This is a story ... that we learned about last fall, so we'll have to see'' if it will be investigated.

