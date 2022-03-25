×
Rasmussen Poll: Two-Thirds Say Hunter Biden Laptop Is Important Story

By    |   Friday, 25 March 2022 11:35 AM

More than half — 66% — of likely voters in the U.S. say they believe the story of Hunter Biden's laptop is important, according to a new Rasmussen Reports poll.

The New York Post said the laptop — apparently abandoned at a Delaware repair shop — contained emails, text messages, and financial documents exchanged between Hunter Biden, his family, and business associates.

The newspaper reported the information found on the computer detailed the president's son used his family name and political connections in business dealings overseas.

Here are how the poll results break down:

  • 48% say if the media had fully reported the laptop story prior to the 2020 elections, it is unlikely Joe Biden would have been elected president. Almost half — 45%— don’t believe the story would have impacted the results.
  • 69% says they have closely followed news reports about Hunter Biden.
  • 65% believe Joe Biden was consulted about and perhaps profited for his son’s overseas business deals.
  • 73% of Republicans  believe it is very likely that Joe Biden was consulted about or perhaps profited from his son’s foreign business deals.
  • 23% of Democrats say it is very likely that Joe Biden was consulted or even profited from the deals.
  • 51% of independents believes it is very likely that Joe Biden was consulted or even profited from the deals.

The poll, conducted March 21-22, surveyed 1,000 likely voters in the U.S. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

