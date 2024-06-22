Hung Cao to Newsmax: Illegals Better off Under Biden

Hung Cao, the Republican candidate for Senate from Virginia, told Newsmax on Saturday that while America citizens continue to suffer under the weight of inflation, "the only person better off today than they were four years ago is the illegal alien."

On Tuesday, Cao, a retired Navy Capt., won the GOP primary for Senate in Virginia. He will challenge Democrat incumbent Senator Tim Kaine in November.

Cao noted the decay in America’s respect around the world starting with the "tens of thousands of military age males from China, Yemen, Syria" that have crossed the U.S. southern border since President Biden took office in 2021.

"The Chinese, they’ve got a balloon that flew over the United States, they had drones that flew into Langley Air Force Base, and then we had Russian Ships, frigates with hypersonic missiles within miles of the Florida coast," he said during an appearance on "America Right Now."

With Virginia currently a toss-up in the latest presidential poll between Biden and former President Donald Trump, Coa is convinced a strong border is what Virginians want.

"Without a border, every state is a border state, and every city is a sanctuary city," he said. "This is a matter of life and death for Rachel Morin and it’s a matter of life and death for Laken Riley and people like Tim Kaine just don’t understand."

