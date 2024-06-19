WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hung cao | newsmax | virginia | senate | tim kaine | gop

Hung Cao to Newsmax: Republicans Can Win Va. Senate Race

Wednesday, 19 June 2024 10:25 PM EDT

Virginia Republican Senate candidate Hung Cao, citing recent successes by GOP candidates in the state, expressed optimism Wednesday on Newsmax about his chances in November's election against Democrat incumbent Sen. Tim Kaine.

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Cao pointed to his past electoral gains in northern Virginia and the potential support from southern regions as key indicators of a possible victory for Republicans.

"I ran for Congress in 2022 in the 10th Congressional District, which includes Loudoun County, where they were attacking parents," he said. "I didn't win, but I moved that needle 13%. [It] went from a Biden plus-19 down to [plus-6]. If I'm able to move northern Virginia area that much and the south comes out, I mean, we've already won this race."

Cao, who easily won the GOP primary Tuesday night for the chance to face Kaine in November, according to Newsmax and DeicsionDesk HQ, emphasized a shift toward the GOP in statewide elections, with victories by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, and Attorney General Jason Miyares in 2021. "I mean, the last three races in Virginia that are statewide in 2021 were won by Republicans," he said.

A Republican presidential candidate has not carried Virginia since George W. Bush in 2004, but former President Donald Trump has made strides in closing the gap with President Joe Biden, who won the state in 2020 by 10.1 percentage points.

A recent Roanoke College poll showed that Biden and Trump were tied at 42% each in the state. Cao's nomination and endorsement from Trump have further heightened the stakes for Republicans as they aim to unseat Kaine in November.

"It's dead-even in Republicans and Democrats," Cao said. "So, this is very winnable, very winnable."

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

Wednesday, 19 June 2024 10:25 PM
