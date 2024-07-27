Hung Cao to Newsmax: Obama Chose Biden Over My Opponent

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., had such a poor record as governor of Virginia that President Barack Obama chose Joe Biden over him to be his running mate, Hung Cao, the Donald Trump-endorsed Republican vying for Kaine's seat,​ told Newsmax on Saturday.

"Let's just talk about Tim Kaine," Cao said on "Saturday Agenda."

"Nobody remembers what this guy's done except he got stuck on I-95 during a snowstorm with a bottle of Dr. Pepper. This is the goofy guy that's running right now, and he's been pulled up by the bootstraps every way by [Sen.] Mark Warner to be lieutenant governor and governor.

"And in 2008, Barack Obama was seriously considering him as his running mate. But because he was so terrible as the governor of Virginia, they passed him over for Joe Biden. Let that sink in to your audience: that [he is] worse than Joe Biden."

Cao, a Navy veteran, spoke during the Republican National Convention about his time as a member of the armed forces.

