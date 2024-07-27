WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hung cao | tim kaine | governor | virginia | senate | barack obama | joe biden

Hung Cao to Newsmax: Obama Chose Biden Over My Opponent

Saturday, 27 July 2024 09:51 PM EDT

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., had such a poor record as governor of Virginia that President Barack Obama chose Joe Biden over him to be his running mate, Hung Cao, the Donald Trump-endorsed Republican vying for Kaine's seat,​ told Newsmax on Saturday.

"Let's just talk about Tim Kaine," Cao said on "Saturday Agenda."

"Nobody remembers what this guy's done except he got stuck on I-95 during a snowstorm with a bottle of Dr. Pepper. This is the goofy guy that's running right now, and he's been pulled up by the bootstraps every way by [Sen.] Mark Warner to be lieutenant governor and governor.

"And in 2008, Barack Obama was seriously considering him as his running mate. But because he was so terrible as the governor of Virginia, they passed him over for Joe Biden. Let that sink in to your audience: that [he is] worse than Joe Biden."

Cao, a Navy veteran, spoke during the Republican National Convention about his time as a member of the armed forces.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 27 July 2024 09:51 PM
