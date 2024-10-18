Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: Harris Misguided Questioning Trump's Fitness

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Friday that Vice President Kamala Harris’ new strategy of questioning former President Donald Trump’s fitness for office, alleging he looks exhausted and is canceling events, is misguided and won’t work.

If Trump, 78, wins in November, he would break Joe Biden’s record as the oldest U.S. president to be inaugurated.

“That's got to be one of the dumbest strategies I've ever heard,” Huckabee told “Rob Schmitt Tonight.” “Anyone who's ever been around Donald Trump knows that people half his age can't keep up with him. I mean, he is the Energizer Bunny. This is nonsense.

“They're going to have to find something better than that. But they don't have any issues to run on. Seventy-nine percent of the country says we're on the wrong track. What does she do? All she can do is say, Gee, Donald Trump, he's old. But he’s good and he's tearing her up.”

Sebastian Gorka, who appeared with Huckabee, worked in Trump’s White House as a deputy assistant to the president. He said he wished he had a quarter of the energy Trump had.

“When I was in the White House, people used to ask me, ‘Hey Gorka, is it you tweeting on the president's account at 4 a.m.?’” he said. “I said, 'No, I actually need my sleep. That's President Trump.' He's 25 years older than me. If I had a quarter of his energy, I would be grateful. He's a machine driven by one thing: saving America.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com