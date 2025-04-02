WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: howard lutnick | trump | tariffs | commerce

Commerce Secretary to Newsmax: World Has Exploited US

Wednesday, 02 April 2025 10:26 PM EDT

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” is “a great day because the rest of the world has been leaning on us, exploiting us, and taking advantage of us.”

Earlier in the day Trump announced his much-anticipated reciprocal tariffs designed to reset global trade and return manufacturing of all forms to the United States. Lutnick said the goal is to “reorder global trade. And it’s going to be great for American workers.”

Lutnick said anyone who has known Trump should recognize the president has always seen tariffs as way to help the American worker.

“There’s no one in this administration who’s not completely behind tariffs. I mean, all the time I’ve known him — 35 years — he's been talking about tariffs. If you’re friends with Donald Trump, if you know Donald Trump, if you listen to him on the campaign trail, he told you why and how this is coming. Since 1945, America has sort of took down our protections and let the world build off of us,” Lutnick said on “Greg Kelly Reports.”

Lutnick added that the president’s approach to the economy is built into his own campaign slogan. “And he likes to go back and say, 'Make America great again.' He's talking about when America was superpowerful.

Wednesday, 02 April 2025 10:26 PM
