Commerce Secretary to Newsmax: Trump's Tariffs Working

The trade deal between the European Union and the United States shows the power of President Donald Trump's tariffs, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"This proves that Donald Trump's tariff policy is correct," Lutnick said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"All these experts said the world was coming to an end. They were all the chicken little: 'Sky is falling, sky is falling.' And not only did the sky fall, the sky is full of $100 billion a year coming to the United States of America. Donald Trump understands how to negotiate deals."

Lutnick said it is so much fun watching Trump negotiate trade deals.

"It was impressive to see," Lutnick said. "The president understood the only way to make change is with pressure. America is just better off across the board."

The commerce secretary said the rest of the world has realized the power of the American consumer.

"We are the consumer to the world, and they all need us," Lutnick said. "Every country that hasn't had a deal yet is waiting outside for me to talk to them. I have never been so popular, and it's not my good looks or wonderful personality. It's that I work for Donald Trump."

