×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: house | 2023 | republicans | covid | border | doj

Rep.-Elect Kiley to Newsmax: House to Investigate COVID, DOJ, Education, Border

(Newsmax/"America Right Now")

By    |   Saturday, 26 November 2022 02:30 PM EST

California's newest Republican House member-to-be, Kevin Kiley, joined Newsmax on Saturday to discuss Republicans' agenda going forward regarding pending investigations.

During his appearance on "America Right Now," Kiley criticized former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for being derelict in her duties regarding the House's responsibility toward "oversight and accountability of the executive branch."

"She has abnegated the oversight responsibilities of Congress just to avoid making the Biden administration look bad."

"So, you're going to see oversight hearings and investigations using subpoena power when necessary, bringing in officials in the administration to get to the facts when it comes to what's going on with" the Department of Homeland Security, "what's going on with DOJ [the Justice Department], what's happened with the origins of COVID and the government's suppression of information relating to that or this issue of schools."

Kiley went on to cite a letter Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, sent to Department of Education Secretary Miguel A. Cardona regarding "the misuse of law enforcement and counterterrorism resources to silence parents at school board meetings."

"The House," Kiley added, "is going to be the locus of oversight and accountability in this new Congress."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
California's newest Republican House member-to-be, Kevin Kiley, joined Newsmax on Saturday to discuss Republicans' agenda going forward regarding pending investigations.
house, 2023, republicans, covid, border, doj
192
2022-30-26
Saturday, 26 November 2022 02:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved