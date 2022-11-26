Rep.-Elect Kiley to Newsmax: House to Investigate COVID, DOJ, Education, Border

California's newest Republican House member-to-be, Kevin Kiley, joined Newsmax on Saturday to discuss Republicans' agenda going forward regarding pending investigations.

During his appearance on "America Right Now," Kiley criticized former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for being derelict in her duties regarding the House's responsibility toward "oversight and accountability of the executive branch."

"She has abnegated the oversight responsibilities of Congress just to avoid making the Biden administration look bad."

"So, you're going to see oversight hearings and investigations using subpoena power when necessary, bringing in officials in the administration to get to the facts when it comes to what's going on with" the Department of Homeland Security, "what's going on with DOJ [the Justice Department], what's happened with the origins of COVID and the government's suppression of information relating to that or this issue of schools."

Kiley went on to cite a letter Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, sent to Department of Education Secretary Miguel A. Cardona regarding "the misuse of law enforcement and counterterrorism resources to silence parents at school board meetings."

"The House," Kiley added, "is going to be the locus of oversight and accountability in this new Congress."