Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Foreign Wars Put US in 'Crosshairs'

Saturday, 10 August 2024 03:03 PM EDT

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax that the United States is in the "crosshairs" for an attack due to the blowback of its foreign wars.

Speaking to "Saturday Report" about the developing situation in Russia after Ukraine crossed its border, Blaine said, "So you have escalations in two regions: You've got the Chinese threatening and bearing down on Taiwan and the Philippines" and Russia and Ukraine.

"My concern is right here at home on our own soil.

"At what point do the responses then turn to the illegal fighting-age men in this nation and activate cells from terror groups and state actors, and what does that mean for Main Street? So, again, America should not look at these overseas wars and go, 'Doesn't affect me.' Oh, yes, it does. And we're in the crosshairs."

Beating the drum that the U.S. faces what he alludes to as some terrorist attack, Holt then suggested it would take a "mass casualty event" for members of the political class to get on board with his rhetoric.

"We are vulnerable," Holt said. "And I don't see anything in this government, especially in D.C., taking this seriously, taking this to heart.

"Are we really going to have to endure a mass casualty event in one of our cities to sober up over this, when we could get preventative right now and that Department of Homeland Security has flown these people and bused these people all across the entire nation

"Every state in the union is a border state. Every state in the union has this problem," he said.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 10 August 2024 03:03 PM
