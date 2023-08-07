Hogan Gidley to Newsmax: 'Good Move' for GOP to Target VP Harris

Republican presidential candidates are making a "good move" to point out the prospect of Vice President Kamala Harris being the nation's leader if President Joe Biden wins another term in the White House, said former White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley.

Gidley, who served from 2019 to 2020 in the Trump administration, predicted Harris will be targeted by Republicans in the 2024 race.

"I think it's a good move to include that into the argument as to why [Republicans] should be in power and not Joe Biden," Gidley said Monday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." The vice president, it has long been said, is a job no one wants, but a job no one is going to turn down.

"Kamala Harris was not popular at all in the Democrat ranks. ... She called Joe Biden, on the debate stage, a segregationist, and a sex criminal. So she's no friend, necessarily, to the Bidens."

Gidley noted that Harris "is one heart beat away from the Oval Office. And so it is well known, the intelligent politicos out there, the smart candidates, to point to the fact that if you reelect Joe Biden, you get Kamala Harris."

"We all see the rapid decline of Joe Biden mentally and physically. The chances of her stepping in the second term, if not to finish out the first term, are greater rather than smaller."

