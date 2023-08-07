×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hogan gidley | kamala harris | 2024 election | joe biden | candidates

Hogan Gidley to Newsmax: 'Good Move' for GOP to Target VP Harris

By    |   Monday, 07 August 2023 09:40 AM EDT

Republican presidential candidates are making a "good move" to point out the prospect of Vice President Kamala Harris being the nation's leader if President Joe Biden wins another term in the White House, said former White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley.

Gidley, who served from 2019 to 2020 in the Trump administration, predicted Harris will be targeted by Republicans in the 2024 race.

"I think it's a good move to include that into the argument as to why [Republicans] should be in power and not Joe Biden," Gidley said Monday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." The vice president, it has long been said, is a job no one wants, but a job no one is going to turn down.

"Kamala Harris was not popular at all in the Democrat ranks. ... She called Joe Biden, on the debate stage, a segregationist, and a sex criminal. So she's no friend, necessarily, to the Bidens."

Gidley noted that Harris "is one heart beat away from the Oval Office. And so it is well known, the intelligent politicos out there, the smart candidates, to point to the fact that if you reelect Joe Biden, you get Kamala Harris."

"We all see the rapid decline of Joe Biden mentally and physically. The chances of her stepping in the second term, if not to finish out the first term, are greater rather than smaller."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Republican presidential candidates are making a "good move" to point out the prospect of Vice President Kamala Harris being the nation's leader if President Joe Biden wins another term in the White House, said former White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley.
hogan gidley, kamala harris, 2024 election, joe biden, candidates
275
2023-40-07
Monday, 07 August 2023 09:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved