Hogan Gidley to Newsmax: Unaware of Trump Campaign Shakeup

Only former President Donald Trump knows if post-debate changes will be made to his campaign, former White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley told Newsmax on Thursday.

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, debated Democrat nominee Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday night, when the ABC News moderators helped make the event a tough night for the former president.

"Wake Up America" co-host Rob Finnerty asked Gidley if Trump planned to shake up his campaign after the debate.

"I've not heard there's going to be a shakeup at the Trump campaign, but that doesn't mean there isn't going to be one, because obviously the person who makes these decisions is Donald Trump," Gidley said.

"You talked about the campaign and the potential for a shakeup. Understand Donald Trump is still ahead in a lot of these swing states. Donald Trump, according to [pollster] Nate Silver, has a better chance of winning this election than does Kamala Harris."

Finnerty suggested that Trump would have been helped in the debate by offering more facts and numbers.

"He's not Ted Cruz. He's not going to stroke meticulous points on everything with data and numbers and all this kind of stuff. What he's going to do is speak plainly to the American people," Gidley said.

"This debate didn't change anyone's mind because the people that like Kamala said she did great. The people that liked Trump said he did great. What we have to focus on, though, are the numbers coming out of this debate that show 2 to 1 on Reuters, for example, that moderates the middle of the road people broke for Donald Trump because they expected to hear something from Kamala Harris. They were told how great she was and she did not deliver that. They knew they had better, a better life under Donald Trump. That's where this thing is going to be won.

"The entire debate Donald Trump was trying to make people remember his record and the entire debate Kamala Harris was trying to make you forget hers. That was the real difference here. And I think the American people know who gave them a better life."

