Steve Hilton to Newsmax: Calif. Dream 'Destroyed' Under Dems

California Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton told Newsmax on Friday that the dream that once existed in the Golden State has been “destroyed” under the weight of 15 years of one-party rule by the Democrats.

Hilton, a former Fox News host and adviser to British Prime Minister David Cameron, joined “American Agenda” to talk about his candidacy and vow to make “California Golden Again.”

“When people used to think about the American dream, in many ways they thought of the California dream. This beautiful place with our wonderful weather and magnificent landscapes. You could get a nice home in a safe neighborhood and raise your family with a yard. All that's gone. It's been destroyed,” Hilton said.

“We now have the highest rate of poverty in the country. For most of last year, we had the highest unemployment. We have the highest taxes, the highest housing costs, the lowest home ownership, the worst business climate,” he added. “On pretty much everything that matters, California now is the worst-ranked state in America, all as a result of Democrat policies, this 15 years of one-party rule.”

Earlier this week, termed-out progressive Gov. Gavin Newsom said he is "struggling" to pinpoint what the Democratic Party is and what it stands for in the wake of the 2024 elections.

Hilton said he knows.

“So when Gavin Newsom says, ‘I don't know what the Democratic Party is,’ here in California we know what it is — it's a total disaster,” Hilton said. “We need change. We need to go in a new direction. That's what I mean by making the state golden again.”

Hilton did his interview with Newsmax from Sacramento, the state capital.

“You've got homelessness all over the streets here, just a block from the state capitol. The whole thing is a disaster in California,” he said.

