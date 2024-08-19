AOC Slams Trump As Union Buster at Dem Convention

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., a member of the far-left wing "Squad" of House Democrats and a frequent GOP antagonist, laid into former President Donald Trump on Monday night as the Democratic National Convention opened in Chicago.

"Chicago, we have to help [Kamala Harris] win because we know that Donald Trump would sell this country for a dollar if it meant lining his own pockets and greasing the palms of his Wall Street friends," Ocasio-Cortez said in her speech, a portion of which aired live on Newsmax and simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform.

"And I, for one, am tired about of hearing about how a two-bit union buster thinks of himself as more of a patriot than the woman who fights every single day to lift working people out from under the boots of greed trampling on our way of life."

Ocasio-Cortez said Trump can't love this country if he only fights for the wealthy and big business.

"To love this country is to fight for its people," she said. "All people, working people, every-day Americans like bartenders and factory workers and fast-food cashiers who punch a clock and are on their feet all day in some of the toughest jobs out there."

