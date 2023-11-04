Rep. Hern to Newsmax: Biden Policy Is 'War Through Weakness'

On Newsmax Saturday, Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., characterized President Joe Biden's foreign policy as "war through weakness" rather than "peace through strength."

"This is terrible what's happened. This started on Oct. 7 when Hamas bombed and sent rockets into Israel, killing some 1,400 people. I think [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu has done the right thing going after Hamas, eliminating it once and for all," Hern said during an appearance on "America Right Now."

"You know, we probably should have done this and continued our onslaught as we've looked at terrorists around the world. But this administration, the Biden administration, instead of peace through strength, [it] has been war through weakness, time and time again."

Hern drew connections to the administration's previous foreign policy decisions.

"When you look at what happened in August of 2021 with the pullout of Afghanistan and the terrible policy in Ukraine, the uncertainty in Taiwan, and now what's going on in Iran, this follows his pattern — so, of course, after some 50 years in politics, where most all of his political decisions when it comes to foreign policy have been wrong," Hern said.

His criticism of the Biden administration also centers around the recent vote by 200 Democrats against the Israel package.

"You know, when you see what happened this week, we have 200 Democrats that voted against the Israel package, our friend and ally in the Middle East," Hern said, adding that there are indications the Democratic leadership may be motivated by domestic political considerations.

"Well, certainly, the president and the vice president know that they have a problem right now with the Palestinian voter base, and they're trying to prop that up with the Islamophobia deal that was put out this past week," Hern said.

Recently, Ella Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, has initiated a fundraising campaign on her personal Instagram account, garnering over $7.8 million in support for Gaza's children. The move has drawn attention, given the absence of mention regarding Israeli casualties from the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, reported the New York Post.

"Now you're seeing [Harris'] stepdaughter raising money. This is for political purposes right now, and what they need to do is help us help Israel clear out Hamas and then Gaza can get back to the way it was," Hern said.

Hern asserted that there are broader regional implications concerning Iran and other groups.

"And now, with Iran's continued support of Hamas and what we're seeing with Hezbollah in the north, if it wasn't for the United States and our strong relationship with Israel, the Muslims and the Arab nations would be probably at the point where Israel would be annihilated. And we're 75 years in this relationship and we need to stand strong," Hern concluded.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com