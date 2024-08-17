Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Harris Price Gouging Ban 'Foolish'

Vice President Kamala Harris’s proposal for a federal ban on price gouging in the food industry has drawn sharp criticism from Pennsylvania Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Penn., who told Newsmax the plan is misguided and harmful to small businesses.

Meuser told “Wake Up America Weekend” on Saturday that Harris’s plan is "foolish, backwards thinking" that's detrimental to farmers and small businesses.

“The idea of coming down on grocery stores for so-called price gouging is misguided,” Meuser said. “Farmers’ prices are going up, and now you’re going to hold down grocery store prices through this ridiculous idea of Kamala Harris’s. It’s proven not to work everywhere it’s been tried, particularly in Venezuela, and that didn’t work out so well.”

Meuser warned that the proposed ban would do more harm than good by squeezing margins for retailers, leading to potential shortages in lower-margin goods.

“All it’s going to do is force companies to sell what has the highest margins, creating shortages as well,” he said.

Harris announced a proposal on Friday for a federal ban on price gouging in the food industry, which she says aims to protect consumers from rising grocery prices. Speaking at a campaign event, Harris stated, “My plan will include new penalties for opportunistic companies that exploit crises and break the rules,” as reported by CNN. The initiative, she claims, is intended to address the significant surge in food prices, which have risen by more than 20% during the Biden-Harris administration.

Meuser also criticized the broader economic policies of the Biden-Harris administration, accusing them of exacerbating inflation through excessive spending and taxing.

“Kamala Harris’s economic plan is nothing more than spending and taxing, right back to what the Democrats are known for,” he added.

He contends that voters' deep frustration stems primarily from daily economic difficulties.

“Their rage is that when they go to the grocery store and spend what they do, their rage is at the high energy prices,” Meuser said. "There’s rage that they're being told things that simply aren't true. Kamala Harris covered up Joe Biden's health, and then forced him out, and she got selected as their candidate, not elected. There's rage about the direction of our country.”

But don’t fret, “Trump wins in a landslide, and Pennsylvania is going to lead the way,” he said.

