Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Harris' Answer to Inflation Is to 'Subsidize'

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., criticized Vice President Kamala Harris' approach to tackling inflation mentioned during Tuesday's presidential debate, accusing her of relying too heavily on subsidies as a solution, arguing that her policies, focused on increased government taxation and spending, would worsen the economic situation.

During a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda," Marshall argued that "Kamala's promises are to subsidize these problems," referring to key issues such as healthcare, housing, and student loan forgiveness.

"She's going to subsidize healthcare and housing, and she's going to forgive — and I say forgive loosely — your student loan."

"Every solution she has, as far as inflation, I think, will backfire," Marshall said. "She's going to borrow more money. She's going to spend more money. She's gonna bring in more tax money from people, too."

The senator pointed to what he described as a fundamental difference in economic philosophy between Harris and former President Donald Trump. He praised Trump's record on the economy, noting that, under his administration, families enjoyed lower gas and grocery costs and a greater sense of security.

According to Marshall, these were the hallmarks of an economic success that Trump could leverage in his campaign.

"He gave us the greatest economy of my professional lifetime," Marshall said of Trump. "He gave us inexpensive gas and groceries. We could raise our family, but probably even more importantly, and the bigger issue back home is our families were safer with Donald Trump."

Marshall also doubted Harris' ability to secure the U.S.-Mexico border, an important topic for the upcoming election. He questioned her credibility on immigration policy, pointing out that during her tenure, millions of individuals had entered the country illegally. He suggested that her recent comments about border security lacked substance.

"The American people have "yet to hear what Kamala Harris's policies are," Marshall said. "What is she really going to do with the border? The same person that let 12 million people come into this country illegally, suddenly she's seen the light, and she's gonna secure it?"

"I never heard her tell us [during the debate] how she would secure the border, how she would make our family safe and sound again, and then as far as the cost of gas and groceries," he said.

