Rep. Hageman to Newsmax: Debate 'Dishonest From Beginning to End'

The "frustration" with the debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris comes because the event "was just dishonest from beginning to end" on the issues, Rep. Harriet Hageman said on Newsmax Saturday.

"The fact is that the Biden administration has gone to war on affordable energy," the Wyoming Republican told Newsmax's "The Count." "So when we focus on something like whether she's going to ban fracking, the EPA [Environmental Protection Agency] and the Department of Energy are doing exactly that as we speak under this administration. She can try to say, 'Oh, well, that really isn't my position.'"

The EPA, said Hageman, is trying to shut down coal-fired and gas-fired power plants and "trying to transition us to a form of energy that isn't feasible. And it's going to create serious problems, just like what you're seeing in Germany."

Germany is "being deindustrialized because of its failed energy policy," she added.

"That's exactly the energy policy that they are implementing under the Biden administration," said Hageman, pointing out that the number of permits granted under the current White House is down 95%.

"They just issued the Buffalo resource management plan that would stop all coal mining in the Powder River basin," the congresswoman said. "The state of Wyoming has 40% of the United States coal reserves, and this administration is attempting to ban our ability to access that affordable energy."

Hageman added that it is "ridiculous" for Harris to "dance around these issues" and that "these folks from ABC, these moderators, are not even capable of understanding the issues that we're dealing with right now."

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has a moratorium on liquid natural gas exports, so countries like Germany and others in Europe are turning to sources in Venezuela, Russia, and Iran for the fuel they need, said Hageman.

"The policies are already being implemented," she added. "That's why we're seeing this. And she knows that she has to win Pennsylvania. So she's lying to the people in Pennsylvania saying, 'Oh, I'm not going to be banning fracking.' But it's her administration and their agencies that are doing exactly that as we speak."

Trump during the debate slammed Harris while discussing the manufacture of computer chips, and Hageman noted that Congress passed legislation to keep the items being made in the United States, but the Biden administration's restrictions have kept that from happening.

"What they've done is they've adopted rules and regulations to make it impossible to actually carry out the legislation that was passed by Congress," said Hageman. "So, again, it's a very radical administration on almost every single front, whether you're talking energy, whether you're talking domestic manufacturing, whether you are talking food production, whether you're talking resource management. Every single thing that they do is, is radically leftist as is even remotely possible."

