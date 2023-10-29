Rep. Hageman to Newsmax: Biden's Actions Helping Fund Iran

It is "absolutely devastating" that President Joe Biden has allowed Iran to again access the world oil market, as that has given it "$80 billion more dollars" that it can use on terrorist actions, Rep. Harriet Hageman said Sunday on Newsmax.

"The fact is that this may be a long, long war," the Wyoming Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "I hate to say that. I hope that that's not the case, but I do think again, we're going to have to address the Iranian-Hezbollah-Hamas terrorist threat that is worldwide."

Under former President Donald Trump, she added, "We were starving them out. We were actually addressing that terrorist regime and undermining their power, but every decision Joe Biden has made has strengthened Iran. He has made terrible decisions in relation to our foreign policy with regard to Iran."

Hageman also Sunday ridiculed National Security Council spokesman John Kirby's assessment of Biden's foreign policy after he told reporters last week that the president deserves an "A-plus" for his handling of the Israel situation.

"Kirby has absolutely no credibility whatsoever," she said, agreeing that Biden deserves an F grade. "Even the people in the room started laughing out loud at his statement ... all you have to do is watch Joe Biden and you know that he's suffering from severe dementia. I don't know how many times I've had to say that on these TV programs."

Hageman added that it is "utterly ridiculous" to think that Biden is on top of the situation and that he knows what's happening.

"What I want to know is who is making some of these decisions in that administration," she said. "I think that the American people are entitled to that information. But the idea that Kirby has any kind of leadership position whatsoever should be frightening to every single American."

The administration has "no credibility when it comes to these issues," Hageman continued. "This administration has been funding both sides of this war by sending massive amounts of money to Hamas, Palestinian Authority, to Iran."

