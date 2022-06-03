Blake Masters to Newsmax: 'I Credit President Trump With Saving This Country'

Blake Masters, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Arizona, told Newsmax that he is honored and humbled to receive former President Donald Trump's endorsement on Thursday.

The Thiel Foundation president also said he credits "President Trump with saving this country" during a Friday interview on "Greg Kelly Reports."

"I credit President Trump with saving this country. Literally, he saved us from Hillary Clinton," Masters explained. "Look how badly we're suffering after two years of [President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris]. Imagine six or seven years of Hillary Clinton, which would be our fate if not for President Trump."

The venture capitalist claimed Trump's endorsement would help his campaign build and sustain a big lead in his primary race against state Attorney General Mark Brnovich, businessman Jim Lamon, retired Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire, and state regulator Justin Olson.

"With President Trump's help, I'm going to win this primary in August and carry on the momentum through the general election," Masters stated.

He then called out incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly for his "left-wing voting record," arguing his experience as a military veteran and astronaut does not excuse his radical political stances.

Kelly's "votes are literally ruining this country," Masters said. "I'm going to hold you [Kelly] accountable for them. We are an America First state. This is an America First country. It's an America First Republican Party that we are building.

"That's the opportunity President Trump gave us. I'm going to capitalize on that in Arizona. And we're going to send Mark Kelly home. He's just not good enough."

