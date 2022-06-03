×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: newsmaxtv | blake masters | arizona | trump | save america

Blake Masters to Newsmax: 'I Credit President Trump With Saving This Country'

(Newsmax/"Greg Kelly Reports")

By    |   Friday, 03 June 2022 10:31 PM

Blake Masters, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Arizona, told Newsmax that he is honored and humbled to receive former President Donald Trump's endorsement on Thursday.

The Thiel Foundation president also said he credits "President Trump with saving this country" during a Friday interview on "Greg Kelly Reports."

"I credit President Trump with saving this country. Literally, he saved us from Hillary Clinton," Masters explained. "Look how badly we're suffering after two years of [President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris]. Imagine six or seven years of Hillary Clinton, which would be our fate if not for President Trump."

The venture capitalist claimed Trump's endorsement would help his campaign build and sustain a big lead in his primary race against state Attorney General Mark Brnovich, businessman Jim Lamon, retired Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire, and state regulator Justin Olson.

"With President Trump's help, I'm going to win this primary in August and carry on the momentum through the general election," Masters stated.

He then called out incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly for his "left-wing voting record," arguing his experience as a military veteran and astronaut does not excuse his radical political stances.

Kelly's "votes are literally ruining this country," Masters said. "I'm going to hold you [Kelly] accountable for them. We are an America First state. This is an America First country. It's an America First Republican Party that we are building.

"That's the opportunity President Trump gave us. I'm going to capitalize on that in Arizona. And we're going to send Mark Kelly home. He's just not good enough."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Blake Masters, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Arizona, told Newsmax that he is honored and humbled to receive former President Donald Trump's endorsement on Thursday.
newsmaxtv, blake masters, arizona, trump, save america
309
2022-31-03
Friday, 03 June 2022 10:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved