Mark Halperin to Newsmax: Storms Affect More Trump Voters

Hurricanes Helene and Milton have impacted more Donald Trump voters than Kamala Harris voters, political analyst Mark Halperin told Newsmax on Friday, but that doesn’t necessarily portend lower turnout for the Republican presidential nominee.

In fact, Trump's turnout could go up, Halperin told “Finnerty," if his campaign is savvy.

Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida late last month before ravaging multiple southeastern states while Milton just barreled across Florida this week.

“Break it down either by county or number of voters in the areas, numerically it hits the Trump vote harder,” Halperin said about the hurricanes. “They’re also more likely to be in rural areas. Issues like electricity and road access, that’s gonna be a bigger hit there.

"I think if the Trump campaign does what it needs to do … turnout could go up. Because there’s gonna be such a concentration of making sure everyone there who can vote is given access to an absentee ballot, ability to vote early.

“Election officials are doing their best to figure out what needs to be different and they’re being given some leeway by the state to figure out, how do we make this for people who want to vote can vote.”

Halperin said the Trump campaign, as well as Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, has been here before.

“I don’t think anybody will know if the outcome would have been different had it not been for the storm damage, but I do know these are two campaigns with a lot of veterans who’ve been in situations like this, not exactly like this, but they understand they need to do special things, working with the government officials, election officials to make sure they turn out their folks,” he told host Rob Finnerty.

