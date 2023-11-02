Alina Habba to Newsmax: Trump Prosecutions Geared to Block '24 Run

Former President Donald Trump's attorney Alina Habba told Newsmax on Wednesday that all the cases, criminal and civil, being brought against Trump now are part of a "top-down" effort to stop him from campaigning and winning the 2024 presidential race.

"This is absolutely coordinated. We know this is coordinated. There is no reason that all of these trials, all of these cases, have all of a sudden come from things that some of them go date back to when he was president, but they're all hitting him when in the year that he needs to be on the campaign trail," Habba said during "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Wednesday. "All of them are on rushed trial dates. It is absolutely coordinated, and I think it goes all the way from the top down to the attorneys, the prosecutors, the AGs, the DAs, and there needs to be a complete clean out of all this corruption and politicalization of anything in our justice system."

Habba is representing the former president in the New York civil fraud case brought by state Attorney General Letitia James alleging that Trump's company fraudulently inflated the value of assets to get better terms for loans from banks.

"Not only was nobody hurt, people made money, the banks made money," she said. "The banks are sophisticated lenders. This is Deutsche Bank we're talking about. This is Ladder Capital. These are not people that are 'mom and pops' that don't understand."

Habba said that while she was cross examining the state's star witness, convicted former attorney Michael Cohen, she got him to say under oath that representatives from James' office were there when the local district attorney worked to prepare his testimony in the case.

She said that despite piling on cases and legal problems, Trump and his family are "thriving" and succeeding with Trump increasing in the polls.

"The truth of the matter is this is to tie President Trump up, and now his family, which is a whole new low, so that they cannot campaign and be doing what they need to do," she said. "Unfortunately, it's not working for them. If you look at the poll numbers, he's doing amazing and frankly, they're just giving him a platform."

Habba said the defense team had a "strong day" Wednesday with the testimony of Donald Trump Jr.

"We had a very strong day today. Don [Jr.] was clear, concise, made it very clear that he relied on professionals, and I think the testimony speaks for itself," she said. "Frankly, they did nothing wrong. We know this is not a witch hunt that has any meat to it. Most of them are completely nonsensical as we know, but it was an event for Letitia James to show up and have her press moment, and that's why this is all happening. Let's just not get it twisted, its political."

