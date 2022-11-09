Reschenthaler to Newsmax: 'Jealous' Pelosi Won't Give McCarthy Gavel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will most likely be the next speaker of the House if Republicans hold on to their lead to control the chamber, but current Speaker Nancy Pelosi won't hand over the gavel in person, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler told Newsmax on Wednesday.

The "jealousy" Pelosi holds for her fellow California representative "cannot be overstated," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "He's the guy who got to where he is 20 years before Nancy Pelosi did in her career. She's jealous over the fundraising, the media presence, so it's going to kill her. It's going to crush her to hand over the gavel."

But Reschenthaler said that he expects McCarthy to take the top spot because he's the "one person in the House GOP conference that can really navigate and thread a needle."

"He's also our best strategist," the congressman said. "He's our best fundraiser. The Congressional Leadership fund was over a quarter of a billion dollars, and that's a staggering amount."

McCarthy is also "our best recruiter," said Reschenthaler.

"One of the reasons we gained, for example, George Santos in Long Island, is because we went out of our way to recruit a record number of Hispanic candidates, a record number of women, record numbers of veterans, and record numbers of African-Americans," he explained.

But still, at the end of the day, McCarthy helped Republicans pick up seats in the last election cycle, and "brought us back into the majority," said Reschenthaler. "We're not going to abandon a guy that was taking us through the wilderness and led us to victory."

