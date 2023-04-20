Rep. Guy Reschenthaler to Newsmax: Biden Acting Like 'Child' on Budget

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the chamber's Republicans came up with a "sensible" plan for cutting spending, but President Joe Biden, "the oldest man in Washington, D.C., is acting like an absolute petulant child" by refusing to negotiate with him, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., said Thursday on Newsmax.

"[Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer, on the other hand, has failed to have any plan put into place," Reschenthaler told "Wake Up America." "He might say he wants a clean debt ceiling. He doesn't have the votes for that. He knows it."

McCarthy, R-Calif., on Wednesday unveiled a plan that calls for raising the nation's debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion and cutting federal spending by $4.5 trillion over the next 10 years. The proposal calls for cutting domestic and military spending back to the levels from 2022, and capping growth at 1% a year, while not touching retirement and health programs.

"This is a good plan," said Reschenthaler. "It makes sure that we save taxpayers money, and it also makes sure that we grow the economy with pro-energy policies and the REINS Act, which is going to rein in the uncontrollable federal bureaucracy and require congressional approval for anything that is over $100 million that a rogue government agency puts forward."

The proposed legislation, he added, will "help to restore Congress' rightful place to how the framers wanted Congress to be. It's going to control spending."

Reschenthaler added that the Republican-controlled House will likely pass the plan, and then the "onus" will be on Schumer to "either run [with] this or come up with his own plan."

Reschenthaler also on Thursday commented on the return of Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., to Capitol Hill on Wednesday after a lengthy absence for treatment for clinical depression.

Fetterman, who suffered a stroke during last year's campaign season, raised some eyebrows Wednesday during what was described as scattered opening remarks to the Senate Agriculture Committee's Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition, Specialty Crops, Organics and Research, which he chairs.

"This shows us a lot of things," Reschenthaler said. "Number one, it shows us that Democrats will put their radical agenda, their socialist big government agenda, ahead of everything else, above what's best for Senator Fetterman. Clearly, it's not the best thing that he's paraded around, put in public, when he's in that condition."

Reschenthaler added that Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican defeated by Fetterman last year, was "the most articulate candidate."

"I think he was the future of the Republican party," Reschenthaler said. "He would have been a much better choice for Pennsylvania."

Reschenthaler said that he is more worried about Fetterman's "far-left radical position" than his health issues.

"I hope he gets better," said Reschenthaler, but added that Fetterman "campaigned on releasing one-third of all inmates in Pennsylvania's state prisons. This is a guy who wants to ban fracking and supports the decision to ban the Keystone XL pipeline. It's his policies that scare me more."

