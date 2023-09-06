House Oversight: Joe Biden, Hunter's Partners Colluded

The Republican-led House Oversight and Accountability Committee on Wednesday demanded that the National Archives turn over more records from Joe Biden's time as vice president.

The committee is seeking "unrestricted special access" to a case record by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) titled, "Records on Hunter Biden, James Biden, and Their Foreign Business Dealings," which recently was made public as a result of an ongoing Freedom of Information Act lawsuit by America First Legal.

The House oversight panel previously demanded that NARA release records from Biden's years as vice president from times that overlapped with the activities of his son Hunter's dealings in Ukraine, particularly emails that were signed with the pseudonyms "Robert Peters," "Robin Ware," and "JRB Ware."

Oversight's latest request includes communications between Biden's then-staff members and son Hunter Biden's business associates.

"In one example, on December 4, 2015, Eric Schwerin, a longtime Biden family business associate, wrote to Kate Bedingfield in the Office of the Vice President providing quotes the White House should use in response to media outreach regarding Hunter Biden's role in Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company," a committee press release said.

"Later that day, Ms. Bedingfield responded to Mr. Schwerin saying, 'VP signed off on this[.]' According to Devon Archer, after a Burisma board of directors meeting in Dubai on the evening of December 4, 2015, Hunter Biden 'called D.C.' to discuss pressure that Burisma asked him to relieve."

Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said Joe Biden "never built an 'absolute wall' between his family's business dealings and his official government work."

"[H]is office doors were wide open to Hunter Biden's associates," Comer said. "There is evidence of collusion in the efforts to spin media stories about Burisma's corruption while Vice President Biden was publicly pushing an anti-corruption agenda in Ukraine.

"Suspiciously, Hunter Biden's associate had a media statement on Burisma approved by Vice President Biden himself the same day Hunter Biden 'called D.C.' for help with the government pressure facing Burisma. Americans demand accountability for this abuse of government office for the benefit of the Biden family. The Oversight and Accountability Committee will continue to pursue all evidence to provide much needed transparency to the American people."

Records requested by the Oversight Committee in a Wednesday letter to Colleen Shogan, Archivist of the U.S., included:

Complete and unredacted versions of all documents from Records on Hunter Biden, James Biden, and their Foreign Business Dealings.

All documents and communications to or from the Executive Office of the President (including but not limited to the Office of the Vice President) to, from, copying or regarding Eric Schwerin, Devon Archer, Vuk Jeremic, John Robinson "Rob" Walker, or Jeffrey Cooper.

All documents and communications to or from Kate Bedingfield, Michael Carpenter, Kathy Chung, Amos Hochstein, Colin Kahl, and Alexander Mackler to, from, copying or regarding Hunter Biden or James Biden.

All executive calendars created for then-Vice President Joe Biden dating from Jan. 20, 2009, to Jan. 20, 2017.