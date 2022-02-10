Rep. Grothman to Newsmax: 'Free Up Doctors to Prescribe' Different COVID Drugs

Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., told Newsmax Thursday that blue states should "free up the doctors to prescribe" different COVID-19 drugs.

During an appearance on Newsmax’s "Wake Up America," the Wisconsin Republican said the recent push in blue states to lift mask mandates is overwhelmingly political, with the congressional midterm elections on the horizon.

"It would be nice if they would get a little bit involved in the science and open up or free up the doctors to prescribe different drugs," Grothman said. "I believe we're having over 2,000 people a day die [of COVID] in this country and, perhaps influenced by some drug companies, doctors are forbidden to give drugs that a lot of them feel would save lives."

In January, Grothman highlighted his support for the fast-acting vitamin D supplement Calcifediol, which has the potential to help COVID-19 patients feel better sooner, by building up their vitamin D levels more quickly.

"Given the supporting evidence, it is inexcusable for our public health institutions and media outlets to continue ignoring the benefits of healthy vitamin D levels, especially for people with symptoms of COVID-19 and those most at risk, including seniors," Grothman said in press release.

"The obfuscation of this research has been irresponsible and has no doubt cost lives because healthy immune systems can better manage the severity of infectious diseases, like COVID-19."

Former President Donald Trump signed the Right to Try Act in 2018, which allows terminally ill patients access to experimental medical treatments not yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), another tool to help those seeking alternative treatments.

In Kansas, a bill is being considered that would require pharmacists to fill prescriptions for drugs being used off-label to treat COVID-19, according to KSNT.com. The bill would also create immunity for civil liability for damages and administrative fines for prescribers and pharmacists.

Grothman also turned his attention to the Fentanyl Penalties Parity Act, which was introduced at the end of October.

"We're dealing with mandatory minimums here," he said of the legislation, which he sponsored. "We're reducing the amount of fentanyl it takes to get to a mandatory minimum, so you're going to get a good long prison sentence if you are convicted of fentanyl related crimes."

"About 100% of the fentanyl [manufactured in China] eventually is coming across the southern border," Grothman continued. "So, you can't say that you care at all about fentanyl unless you're willing to make some investment in that southern border."

