Rep. Grothman to Newsmax: Violence Growing With Biden, Liberals 'Soft on Crime'

The growing violence in the United States, including against police officers, is a result of the lack of backing for law enforcement from both the Biden administration and district attorneys who have gone "soft on crime," Rep. Glenn Grothman said on Newsmax on Monday.

"The Biden administration has been screaming racism and I think out of that, like in my backyard in Milwaukee, we hit another all-time record high in murders last year," the Wisconsin Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "There was a time Milwaukee was the safest of the 25 largest counties but instead, things have gotten so much worse."

President Joe Biden is "encouraging a lack of law enforcement," and district attorneys are not seeking bail amounts that are high enough to keep criminals behind bars, so "of course you have crimes," the congressman added.

His comments come after New York City Police Officer Jason Rivera, a 22-year-old rookie was shot and killed this past Friday while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son. Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, suffered a serious head wound.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office recorded 220 homicides in 2021, the highest number on record, and Grothman said part of the situation is that crime officials are backing off over fears of being labeled as racists.

"There are fewer police [officers] because they aren't getting support from the elected officials and county boards, and on city councils," said Grothman. "You wind up in a situation in which there is more crime … that comes down to the liberal sort of politicians who are elected. The blame can't even necessarily be blamed on elected officials as much as it is and the people who keep voting for liberal district attorneys, mayors, and city council."

Grothman also called on the Biden administration to keep its focus on the border but said that isn't happening.

"Sometimes I think the Biden administration does all these other dumb things because they don't want people to pay attention to what's going on in the southern border," he said. "We've gone from about 20,000 people [crossing] a month at the time President [Donald Trump left office to averaging over 80,000 a month. The Biden administration is doing nothing, of course with that."

Biden is also allowing a huge flow of drugs to come across the border, resulting in 100,000 overdose deaths alone, said Grothman, adding that Congress must take action.

"It's time to close that border and time to get in there and make sure these people stop coming across there," he said. "Instead we have people coming in who are not being tested for COVID."

