NYC Dems Now Praising Police After Calling to Defund Them

After the fatal shooting of New York City police officer Jason Rivera, 22, that has also left Wilbert Mora, 27, critically wounded and fighting for his life, Democrats who have called to defund the NYPD are now praising police, the New York Post reported.

The Post reported on the remarks of New York Democrats after Friday night's shooting of two police officers and compared them to their past remarks when the Defund the Police movement was raging.

"A 22-year-old NYPD officer has died & another is fighting for his life," Comptroller Brad Lander said. "Praying for his recovery. Our hearts are with their loved ones and colleagues."

But June 9, 2020, he wanted to "reimagine" policing:

"It is time to defund the police and reimagine our public safety infrastructure."

"These men answered a plea for help, both risked and one lost their life, all while trying to protect another New Yorker's safety as countless officers across our city do each day," Public Advocate Jumaane Williams told the Post.

On June 30, 2020 as the Floyd riots were starting to boil over, he said:

"By just saying we're hiring additional police officers I think is sending the wrong message."

"All of New York state is in mourning tonight," New York Attorney General Letitia James said. "We pray for the safety of our police and our communities."

But last April 16, she said:

"We need to talk about the history of policing, which is embedded in racism, going back to the slave trade, the slave code, Black code, et cetera."

Councilmember Shahana Hanif, D-Brooklyn, retweeted a statement Saturday morning: "Heartbroken by last night's shooting in Harlem, and the violent start to the year."

But long before Floyd's death, she said Jan. 21, 2020:

"More police won't keep us safe."

"RIP Officer Jason Rivera," Assemblymember Robert Carroll, D-Brooklyn, said. "Your service will not be forgotten. As New Yorkers, we need to come together as one."

But early in the Floyd rioting, June 8, 2020, he called the streets "over policed":

"Our streets have been over policed & black/brown Americans over criminalized."

"I am saddened; a loss of one is a loss to the whole, as it creates ripples and ripples of pain," Councilmember Kristin Richardson Jordan, D-Manhattan, said. "I stand with the families of the fallen.

But just weeks ago, she called the NYPD the city's "biggest gang" Jan. 2:

"NYPD is still the biggest gang in New York City"

Councilmember Lincoln Restler, D-Brooklyn, retweeted a statement Friday night: "Tonight, we mourn the loss of a hero officer — a son, husband, and friend."

But on June 30, 2020: