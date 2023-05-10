Greta: Natalee Holloway Suspect to Be Extradited to US

The top suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway will be extradited to the United States from Peru, Greta Van Susteren reported Wednesday on “The Record.”

Joran van der Sloot, serving a 28-year prison sentence for the murder of a Peruvian woman in 2010, will be extradited to Birmingham, Alabama, 18 years after he fled to Latin America.

“Our FBI will now go to Peru and pick van der Sloot up. He will then be flown to Alabama, where he will then have to answer to a 2010 federal indictment for wire fraud and for the extortion of Natalee Holloway’s mother, Beth Holloway,” Van Susteren said.

“The two felony charges carry a potential penalty of 50 years in United States federal prison,” she added. “As an aside, Beth Holloway never gave up. She never gave up all these 18 years.”

Van der Sloot previously told police that he killed a 21-year-old Peruvian woman, Stephany Flores, in a fit of rage after she discovered his connection to the disappearance of Holloway.

The Dutch citizen will be temporarily handed over to U.S. authorities “for the alleged commission of the crimes of extortion and fraud, to the grievance of Elizabeth Ann Holloway,” stated Daniel Maurate Romero, Peru’s minister of justice and human rights.

Holloway vanished during a class trip to Aruba in 2005 and was last seen leaving a bar early on the morning of May 30 that year with van der Sloot. Her body has still not been found.