Grenell to Newsmax: Media 'Scrambling' After NYT Verifies Hunter Biden Laptop Emails

Former President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Ric Grenell told Newsmax Monday that Democrats, elites, and the media, who called emails discovered on a laptop believed to have belonged to President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, “Russian misinformation,” are now “scrambling” after the New York Times story Wednesday authenticated the laptop and its data.

“You would be so surprised at how many New York Times reporters, Washington Post reporters, they all direct message me or contact me and scramble,” Grenell said during “Greg Kelly Reports” Monday. “They're all scrambling right now to say, ‘Oh, gosh, that's terrible. You know, I kind of thought that that was not Russian propaganda.’ The problem with official Washington when they do that is that they're full of it. I've been through it too many times. They want to pretend to be distancing themselves. They do it privately, but they would never do it publicly because we know that they are all for the ruling party.”

The Times verified the laptop and emails in a story Wednesday about the ongoing federal probe into the younger Biden and his dealings with foreign countries around the world while his father was the sitting vice president under former President Barack Obama.

“People familiar with the investigation said prosecutors had examined emails between Mr. Biden, (Devon) Archer and others about Burisma and other foreign business activity,” the Times story Wednesday said. “Those emails were obtained by The New York Times from a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by (Hunter) Biden in a Delaware repair shop. The email and others in the cache were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation.”

When the New York Post initially broke the story about the laptop and the items it included prior to the 2020 election, Twitter shut down the newspaper’s account and blocked people from linking to the article online.

Later, some 50 former intelligence community members wrote a letter discrediting the laptop and emails as having the “earmarks” of a Russian disinformation campaign, something that President Joe Biden said himself during a debate with Trump prior to the election, calling the revelations “garbage.”

Grenell said that the elder Biden does not appear to be bothered by the verification of the laptop, and its potentially incriminating data for both himself and his son, because he knows the establishment and media will run cover for him.

“He's a creature of Washington, D.C., for 40 years, and he saw what happened with the entirety of the official Washington lobbyists and media people and all sorts of politicians,” he said. “They all rushed to protect him.”

