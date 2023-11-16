Rep. Greg Steube to Newsmax: DOJ Targeting Trump, Ignoring Biden

Rep. Greg Steube believes the Department of Justice is unfairly targeting former President Donald Trump while ignoring President Joe Biden's similar alleged infractions.

Appearing Thursday on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," the Florida Republican called out federal prosecutors for pursuing a case against Trump for harboring classified files but not Biden, who did the same.

"It's amazing, isn't it?" reacted Steube, a member of the House Judiciary Committee's select panel on the weaponization of the federal government.

The news "illustrates the complete weaponization of the federal government and the DOJ and the FBI," Steube continued, adding that they are "going to go after Trump" nationwide despite "actual evidence" of Biden committing crimes.

"It shows the American people exactly what is happening in the Biden DOJ," he said.

His comments arrive in the backdrop of a report from The Wall Street Journal earlier in the day, citing anonymous sources who say the DOJ will not charge Biden in his classified documents case.

The files in question were found at Biden's property in Greenville, Delaware, and his office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., dating to his time as vice president under former President Barack Obama.

They have been under investigation by special counsel Robert K. Hur's office since shortly after their discovery in late 2022 and early 2023.

Meanwhile, Trump is facing a trial on May 20 regarding his own classified documents case, which surrounds a collection of sensitive information harbored at his Mar-a-Lago property in South Florida.

A federal judge rejected a push from Trump's legal team last week to postpone the trial start date, which his lawyers said could conflict with the former president's other legal battles.

