Rep. Greg Murphy to Newsmax: GOP Majority Will Likely Continue Ukraine Funding

Funding for Ukraine's fight against Russia will likely continue if Republicans regain control of Congress, as Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions are "criminal" and must not be allowed to continue, Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., told Newsmax.

"He is a criminal. He's done things against humanity. Do we allow that to happen?" Murphy told Tuesday's "John Bachman Now," pointing out that the United States, even though it had not yet entered World War II, funded Britain's war effort against Nazi Germany and Adolf Hitler.

Still, Murphy pointed out there must be a better understanding of where the United States money to Ukraine is going, and the Group of 7 nations must assist monetarily as well as militarily.

"We don't need to be the only one funding and helping Ukraine," said Murphy, warning that without accountability, Americans' "appetite for keeping Ukraine funded will be less and less and less every day."

Meanwhile, Putin is acting as a "caged animal" at this point, and he will "try to fight his way out" and use "whatever resources that he has," to push back the border and go into Ukraine, according to Murphy.

The congressman also Tuesday slammed President Joe Biden for wanting to re-enter the Iran nuclear deal, as "the Iranian government cannot be trusted."

"President [Donald] Trump knew this, and that's why we withdrew," Murphy said. "Why Biden is trying to sell our soul out to them is beyond me."

But Biden is a "weak president" who has made "American policy weak," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!