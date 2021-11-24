Rep. Murphy to Newsmax: Dems Pausing Over 'Enormity' of Spending Bill

The "Build Back Better" bill, which is expected to add almost $400 billion to the national deficit over the next decade, is giving even Democrats who have gone along with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's "show" some pause because of the "enormity" of the changes the legislation will bring if passed, Rep. Greg Murphy said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"There are over 150 new federal programs [in the bill]," the North Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "The government is not here to give you cradle-to-grave services. We're here to support and to help people get a better life, but not to sit there and support them completely."

Murphy, a urologist, pointed out that he's still a practicing physician, and knows that Medicaid is often generational. He also pointed out that the proposed spending legislation that passed in the House a week ago creates even more federal subsidies and dependence programs.

And after the Democrats' losses in the Virginia election, such actions are giving moderate Democrats "a good reason to pause and rethink about what these massive, leftist, truly socialist policies are [doing] to this country," said Murphy.

The Biden administration also cannot pivot when matters aren't going well, and President Joe Biden's statements can't be believed, said Murphy.

Meanwhile, Biden's poll numbers are plummeting, but the administration hasn't changed its push to have the spending bill on the Senate floor before Christmas, the congressman commented.

"I don't think Biden's running the show," said Murphy. "He can read the teleprompter hopefully well enough ... but they're tone-deaf to what the American public is saying. The American public is now seeing that the curtain has been pulled off the screen with what happened in Afghanistan, and they are seeing lie after lie from the left here."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here