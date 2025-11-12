Rep. Murphy to Newsmax: GOP Has Options for Obamacare Reform

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., told Newsmax on Wednesday that Republicans are prepared to pursue real reforms to the Affordable Care Act, arguing the law has driven up costs while enriching insurance companies at taxpayer expense.

Speaking on “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Murphy blasted the ACA as “anything but affordable,” insisting it was crafted to benefit insurers rather than patients.

He said soaring premiums and record profits across the insurance industry show how the law has distorted the healthcare market.

“Taxpayers are literally feeding the insurance-industry machine,” Murphy said. “That’s what Democrats want to continue to do.

"We don’t stand for this. There needs to be absolute reform.”

Murphy pointed to the ACA’s requirement that insurers spend 80% of premium dollars on care, leaving 20% for administrative costs and profit. He argued that allotment has allowed insurance companies to balloon their overhead while Americans struggle to pay monthly premiums.

“Anytime an insurance company has millions of dollars to put its name on a stadium while people can’t afford premiums, something is wrong,” he said.

He called for drastic reductions in what insurers can take for administration and profit, saying those dollars should instead support patients and the providers who deliver care.

Murphy said the core problem is an imbalanced system where people who rarely use insurance end up subsidizing those who rely on it heavily — a structure he believes has become unsustainable under Obamacare’s layers of bureaucracy and middlemen.

“The system needs to work for the people it’s supposed to work for,” Murphy said. “That’s the patients, and the people who deliver the healthcare — not the massive administrative burden created by the ACA.”

