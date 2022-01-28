Rep. Murphy to Newsmax: Infrastructure Bill Does Not Meet US Needs

The United States government needs to spend money on its infrastructure, but the bill President Joe Biden is touting in Pittsburgh on Friday spends vital funds on investments that aren't needed, Rep. Greg Murphy said on Newsmax.

"We do need help with our bridges, our roadways, our waterways without a doubt," the North Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "That's not really what the bill is about. Only about one-tenth of that bill was about true infrastructure. The rest of it, over 90% was little less than essentially a federal government takeover of every daily life … so yes, we do need help with our crumbling infrastructure. We just don't need to expand government the way the socialists want to."

A large element of the infrastructure bill addresses the call for electric cars, and Murphy pointed out that those vehicles are too expensive and priced out of most Americans' reach.

"One thing that's troubling about the whole electric car movement is that they have to rape and pillage the Earth for these raw minerals to try to feed these batteries," said Murphy, adding that even if the cars themselves cause less pollution, the electricity to power them "has to come from somewhere, gas or coal."

"And, how do we get rid of these batteries?" he said. "That is a whole different matter. It's a shell game with this particular administration."

Murphy also commented on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and her comments doubting the need for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., to keep her seat after she voted against stopping the filibuster over passing the party's voting legislation.

"There's nothing that AOC offers anybody that speaks intelligently," said Murphy. "She can sit there and scream and talk about how somebody blocked voting rights. Isn't it interesting [that] in Washington, D C., we have to have our vaccine card plus a photo ID to go into a restaurant to get a cheeseburger, and she's saying that photo IDs prevent people from voting or that they are racist?"

Ocasio-Cortez, he added, "is not going to be happy until this is a socialist nation, and thankfully we have some moderate Democrats who are willing to stand in the way and say, No, it will not pass. You will not turn this country into a socialist country like she wants."

He also called reports that immigrants are being secretly flown into New York "infuriating."

"This administration from day one has lied to the American people," said Murphy. "Now they are lying and breaking the laws of this country and to the American people, but again, it doesn't stick.

"The progressive left's laws do not apply to them. This is an affront to the American people that the administration, that the government, the presidency of the United States, is breaking the laws of the country and flouting the laws of the country for their progressive aims."