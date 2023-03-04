Rep. Murphy to Newsmax: DirecTV's Act a 'Blatant' Attack on Conservatives

There couldn't have been a more blatant attack on conservative voices than AT&T's DirecTV's deplatforming of Newsmax, Rep. Greg Murphy told the network.

"You can't be any more blatant than this in attacking conservative media," the North Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "Prime News" Friday. "They want our voices silenced."



Elon Musk has been doing a "great job" by removing barriers at Twitter, said Murphy, but overall, "it's been a concerted effort to silence, to cancel conservative voices in this country."

However, "by the grace of God, the pendulum is swinging back," Murphy said. "We're not going to be silent as we see the left trying to destroy what has been the greatest nation on Earth."

Meanwhile, Murphy said he hopes congressional hearings involving the deplatforming of Newsmax will start within a month or two.

"That's outside my committees of jurisdiction, Ways and Means and Veterans Affairs," said Murphy, adding that other key lawmakers like Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and James Comer, R-Ky., are working on bringing upcoming hearings.

DirecTV has claimed Newsmax was demanding "excessive fees" that would amount to "tens of millions" of dollars. Newsmax has denied that, saying it is seeking an approximate fee of $1 per cable subscriber per year, which is among the lowest requested fees in cable television.

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy has noted that DirecTV has paid fees to 22 liberal news outlets without paying anything to Newsmax. And during his speech at CPAC Thursday, he pointed out that "[on] most cable systems there are, by any number, at least a dozen, two dozen, news, and information channels. Even the Comedy Channel is liberal news for millennials. Kids believe that is news when they tune in."

Ruddy added that now, DirecTV is "down to just Fox News Channel. And Fox, in my mind, has been good; but why should the left have so many news choices, but conservatives only have one?"

