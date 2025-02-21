Sebastian Gorka to Newsmax: Trump Shifts Tide on Dealing With Terror Threats

Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to President Donald Trump and senior director for counterterrorism, told Newsmax on Friday that the “golden dawn” the new administration promised for Americans doesn’t only apply to prosperity and freedom but also about dealing with foreign adversaries.

On Feb. 1, in the U.S. military’s first operation in Trump’s second term, the president ordered precision air strikes targeting a senior ISIS attack planner and others the terrorist recruited and led in Somalia.

In a post later that day on Truth Social, Trump wrote, in part, “Our Military has targeted this ISIS Attack Planner for years, but [Joe] Biden and his cronies wouldn’t act quickly enough to get the job done. I did! The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that 'WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!'”

Gorka, a former Newsmax host, told “Finnerty” shortly after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland that Trump’s decisive action is a welcome break from the previous four years under Biden.

“The last four years, placating our enemies, giving billions of dollars to Iran, opening the borders, that changed at 12:01 [p.m.] on January the 20th,” Gorka said. “Our intelligence community, our war fighters, we’re watching the bad guys. And as one of these people told me, can you imagine what it does to your morale? You're in the basement of a complex for 12 hours a night watching bad guys plot, and then you're not allowed [to act against them]? What does that do to your morale? Why am I picking up a paycheck just to watch jihadis plot?

“That time is over. The golden dawn, the new age of America doesn't just apply to prosperity and freedom. It applies to our enemies getting what they deserve.”

Gorka relayed a story about how decisive Trump was in ordering the strike in Somalia.

“Two weeks ago, on a Thursday night, less than 10 days into the administration, we walked into the Oval Office,” Gorka said. “Mike Waltz, the national security adviser, me and a member of my team, and we showed the president a map and some intelligence intercepts. And we say, 'Sir, there's an ISIS cave complex terrorist sanctuary in northern Somalia that the United States government has been surveilling for almost two years.'

“And the president looks out from the Resolute desk and says, 'What do you mean we've been surveilling jihadis?' 'Well, the last president didn't want to do anything about them.' So, he looked at Mike and said, 'Kill them.' And he got that iconic black Sharpie, and he ticked the go box with the Sharpie.

"Less than 30 hours later, I'm back with Mike, my team in the Situation Room under the West Wing watching the video I just played because my team has had it declassified of us bringing the hammers of hell down on ISIS, who are plotting in that cave complex to kill Americans.”

