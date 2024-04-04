×
Tags: gordon chang | southern border | china | military

Gordon Chang to Newsmax: Chinese Migrants Here to Attack US

By    |   Thursday, 04 April 2024 03:37 PM EDT

Author and commentator Gordon Chang told Newsmax on Thursday that the large influx of military age migrants from China "are coming here not for living in the U.S., but for attacking it."

Last week, the bodies of eight Chinese migrants were found on a beach in the Mexican state of Oaxaca after attempting a common but treacherous route into the U.S. While most Chinese seeking to enter the United States were families wanting to live in a free society, now 85% are now single males of military age traveling without families, according to Chang.

"A lot of these migrants coming across our border — even if they are not ordered to do so by the Communist Party, even if they are not soldiers, a lot of them are just gangsters," he said during an appearance on "Newsline."

Chang said the Biden administration does not care about the wave of potentially dangerous Chinese nationals flooding into the U.S. through the southern border, and the FBI is unable to deal with problem "because they are being overwhelmed by the numbers."

"We've known for decades that the Communist Party has used gangs to accomplish its geopolitical purposes. They did that, for instance, in the Chinese civil war. They've done that afterwards throughout Southeast Asia and now they're doing it in the United States."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax-Tv
Thursday, 04 April 2024 03:37 PM
