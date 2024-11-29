Gordon Chang to Newsmax: China Tariffs 'A Start' to Halting IP Theft, Fentanyl

China expert Gordon Chang told Newsmax on Friday that the tariffs President-elect Donald Trump announced for Canada, Mexico and China are “a very good thing” that will help stop the flow of fentanyl and the theft of American intellectual property.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Monday, Trump pledged “on January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States.”

In another post, he threatened to impose an extra 10% tariff “above any additional Tariffs” on all products entering the U.S. from China.

“First of all, we've got security concerns with Mexico and Canada that they've not addressed and now they're starting to talk about these things,” Chang said during an appearance on “Wake Up America.”

“So, for instance, the new Mexican president, Claudia Sheinbaum, said she's going to stop the caravans. But, we've also got to remember, on China, President [Joe] Biden did not stop the flow of fentanyl into our country. His open-border policy, on the contrary, actually increased the flow of that deadly opioid.”

Chang called for action, saying that the tariffs are a start.

“It's not sufficient, but, nonetheless, we need to move in a better direction and the Trump tariffs move us in that direction,” he said.

Chang also gave reaction to mainstream media headlines that warn of Trump’s planned tariffs as potentially just the beginning of U.S.-China disputes during his second presidential administration.

“We need to have these disputes because Biden did not protect the United States from obvious dangers, and it was not just fentanyl,” he said.

“It was, for instance, the theft of U.S. intellectual property,” he continued, adding that it was important to remember that Trump's Section 301 tariffs in 2018 “were meant to be a remedy for the theft of U.S. IP [intellectual property].”

“China has continued to steal IP in the hundreds of billions of dollars a year, perhaps as much as half a trillion a year. So, we've got to do something,” he said.

“We've also got to remember that these tariffs have imposed costs on China far greater than they've imposed on the U.S.” Chang continued. “China actually picked up 75% to 81% of the cost of those 2018 tariffs, which means that the effect on the U.S. consumer was not as much as experts said.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!