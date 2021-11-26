Gordon Chang to Newsmax: Reps' Trip to Taiwan Bolsters US Intentions

This week's meeting between five U.S. lawmakers and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-Wen, carried out in defiance of China's wishes, bolsters the United States' intentions to stand behind Taiwan against the threat being posed by Beijing, China expert Gordon Chang said on Newsmax Friday.

"We talk about strategic ambiguity or strategic clarity, the two poles, but what's right now is we've got a policy, which isn't ambiguous, but not clear as well," Chang told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "But the point is, we're moving toward the strategic clarity end of the spectrum. That's a very good thing. That means Beijing will know what we want to do."

The bipartisan group of House representatives arrived in Taiwan Thursday night for meetings with senior leaders, including Tsai, according to the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto U.S. embassy. The delegation includes Reps. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.; Mark Takano, D-Calif.; Colin Allred, D-Texas; Sara Jacobs, D-Calif.; and Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

Slotkin said on Twitter that "When news of our trip broke yesterday, my office received a blunt message from the Chinese Embassy, telling me to call off the trip."

Chang said it's his "great concern" that if the United States is not clear on supporting Taiwan, "there will be war."

However, "if we make a clear commitment to defend Taiwan; if we offer a mutual defense treaty to Taiwan, there will be no war because China will be deterred," said Chang.

President Joe Biden, he continued, has expressed "some pretty good sentiments" on Taiwan, but his administration has walked them back, and Beijing has observed the "disarray in the White House and the Pentagon."

"They don't respect Biden, generally, after Afghanistan, so Taiwan becomes the test of the credibility of the U.S.," said Chang. "Right now, we are seeing Beijing almost daily testing the Biden administration over the island nation."

Meanwhile, Chang said he doesn't know how the Biden administration will respond if Beijing orders a military strike on Taiwan.

"The one thing about the American political system is that we never know what we're going to do until the situation arose," he said. "That is exactly what happened with Korea, where we said we weren't going to defend it in 1950. That's also about Kuwait, where we said in 1992 to Saddam Hussein. We're not defending Kuwait. So what did we do? We defended Korea. We defended Kuwait."

