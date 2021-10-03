Gordon Chang: Xi Likely Driven to 'Even More Belligerent Actions'

Amid "turmoil" at the top of China's political system, far east expert Gordon Chang warns the Biden administration to be on high alert.

"Everyone is extremely nervous because there are a number of things going on, especially inside China, that would drive Xi Jinping, the Chinese ruler, into even more belligerent actions," Chang told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y. "There seems to be turmoil in China at the top of the political system. That's not good news for anybody in the region."

While everyone should be on alert, Chang told host John Catsimatidis no one should be surprised by the recent "statements made by the deputy Chinese Air Force commander that Beijing would be willing to meet the US 'in the sky.'"

"In other words, he's talking about an exchange of nuclear weapons — maybe the shooting down of American satellites," Chang warned. "This is an extremely provocative statement that was made by Beijing, and it comes at a time there are other incidents and events, which make everybody concerned.

"When a senior Chinese military officer says things like that, everyone sort of perks up and notices what's going on."

Chang noted dozens of China Air Force flights over Taiwan are only the beginning, not the ending of potential hostilities, particularly amid of emerging economic issues.

"Xi Jinping is absolutely determined to do things which drive China back to a more state-dominated model," Chang concluded.

"This is going to have, of course, adverse effects on Chinese growth. That makes the Communist Party even more insecure. This is starting to look like the Cultural Revolution, which was that decade from 1966 to 1976 – the most abnormal time in Chinese history."