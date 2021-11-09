Gordon Chang to Newsmax: US Hasn't Paid Attention to China's Threats

China's efforts to configure its military to kill Americans have been going on for decades, but the United States has not been paying attention. And the threats that are growing mark a "failure of our political class to defend America," China expert Gordon Chang said on Newsmax Tuesday.

The particular threat at this point is China's recent test of a hypersonic missile capable of carrying a nuclear payload, Chang said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

"This, first of all, is a violation of the outer space treaty to which China is a party," Chang said. "This weapon can drop out of space and incinerate an American city with very little warning.

"We were the leaders in hypersonic flight in the 1960s. We chose not to develop this because we didn't want to start an arms race, but we didn't entice the Chinese and the Russians into being reticent about this."

The tests, he added, are a "failure of the United States to understand China," and as a result, the Chinese have pulled ahead.

Reports last week indicated China is building new nuclear silo capabilities, and Chang said the United States is "woefully behind" while President Joe Biden is still trying to "accommodate" China.

"China has made it very clear that it wants to kill Americans," said Chang. "We've seen this. They deliberately released the coronavirus beyond their borders. That's 755,000 Americans who have died.

"China's behind the fentanyl gangs. That's 53,000 Americans who were killed with that drug. We should be considering all of these deaths murders because China intentionally wants Americans dead. They are working very hard to do that, and we're not defending ourselves. We are a much stronger society, but we can lose our country because we're not defending ourselves."

The United States, meanwhile, must put more effort into protecting itself, "because China can sink our carriers and we don't have very good defenses right now," Chang concluded.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here